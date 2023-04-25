Chinese Foreign Ministry announced China-Central Asia Foreign Ministers’ Meeting

News Central Asia (nCa)

By

The fourth China-Central Asia Foreign Ministers’ Meeting will be chaired by State Councilor and Foreign Minister of China Qin Gang on 27 April in Xi’an, Shaanxi Province, said today Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning during regular press conference.

According to the information, the meeting will be attended by:

  • Kazakhstan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Murat Nurtleu
  • Kyrgyzstan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Kulubaev Zheenbek
  • Tajikistan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Sirojiddin Muhriddin
  • Turkmenistan’s First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Vepa Hajiyev
  • Uzbekistan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Bakhtiyor Saidov

Speaking about the ministerial’s agenda, Mao Ning told: “The main task of the upcoming foreign ministers’ meeting is to make full political preparations for a successful summit. The six countries will exchange views on the arrangements for the summit, China-Central Asia cooperation in various fields, and international and regional issues of shared interest.”

The agreement on the establishment of the mechanism of the China+Central Asia summit was reached at the third meeting of the Foreign Ministers of China and Central Asian countries, held in June 2022.

Consensus was also reached that the inaugural summit will be held by China. ///nCa, 25 April 2023

 

 

