Turkmenistan is preparing to host an international conference and exhibition on construction, industry and energy (CIET 2024)

Ashgabat is preparing to host the International Conference and Exhibition CIET 2024 to be held on 3-5 November this year on the basis of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan. The organizers of the three-day event, timed to coincide with the Day of Workers of Construction and Industrial Complex of Turkmenistan, are the State Concern ‘Turkmenhimiya’, the State Agency for Road Construction Management, the Ministry of Energy of Turkmenistan, the Ministry of Industry and Construction Production and the Ministry of Construction and Architecture of Turkmenistan.

During the plenary session, more than 330 participants from 30 countries will discuss new trends and prospects for international co-operation in construction, industry and energy. Special attention of the participants will be focused on the issues of increasing the investment attractiveness of the industries under consideration, as well as the implementation of attractive projects that will promote regional and continental economic integration. The plenary session will be attended by members of the Turkmen government, as well as the Chairman of Çalık Holding Ahmet Chalık, President of Rönesans Holding Erman Ilicak, Business Manager of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd Tanaka Masakazu, Regional Representative for Turkey, Central Asia and Caucasus of Mitsubishi Corporation Yasunori Sakamoto, Chairman of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

The session on accelerating monetisation and diversification of hydrocarbon resources with a focus on energy, petrochemicals and fertiliser production will also include discussions on renewable energy, modernisation of Turkmenistan’s gas chemical complexes and construction of new power plants. The focus will also be on trends in fertiliser production. In addition to the mentioned partners, they will be attended by Joachim Fritz, Coordinator of Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) in Turkmenistan, Allan Pickett, Head of Fertiliser Analysis Department of S&P Global, Onder Filiz, General Director of ASOS PROSES MAKINA SANAYI VE TICARET A. S’ Onder Filiz and Hakan Tunali, Business Development Director of Aksa Energy Company.

Among the key directions of the profile conference is the discussion of the issues of qualitative realisation of the opportunities of the ‘smart’ city Arkadag. In this context, the prospects for the implementation of new projects, the introduction of advanced standards in construction, as well as the requirements for earthquake resistance in the construction of facilities in the cities of Ashgabat and Arkadag will be studied. Heads of city administrations, as well as heads of delegations of ‘Bouygues-Turkmen’, ‘Rönesans Endüstri Tesisleri Inşaat Sanayı ve tıcaret anonım şirketi’, ‘Interbudmontazh’ and other companies will join the discussions on relevant topics.

The preservation and enhancement of the potential for the production of high-quality construction materials for the growing construction complex of Turkmenistan remains an important area. In this context, the topic of financing various infrastructure projects is of particular relevance. The key points of digitalisation and its contribution to the development of the economy and trade will be discussed here. In order to develop appropriate approaches, the national economic complex needs human resources and an innovative scientific base. In this light, the issues of training high-class specialists for the construction, industrial and energy sectors of the national economy will be studied, as well as the prospects for research and development and their monetisation, which is necessary for the systemic development of these areas.

Thus, productive negotiations and discussions are planned within the framework of the conference and exhibition CIET 2024, the ultimate goal of which is to achieve significant progress in unlocking the multifaceted potential of the Turkmen economy, develop new approaches to improving industrial capacities, as well as introduce innovative developments in production in order to improve the effectiveness of the reforms implemented in the country.

Full information can be obtained at the CIET 2024 official website.

///nCa, 31 October 2024 (the material is provided by the CIET 2024 Organizing Committee)