Turkmenistan and UAE Deepen Energy Ties

Turkmenistan and the United Arab Emirates have undertaken significant strides in strengthening their energy partnership. High-level officials from both countries met on the sidelines of the Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan 2024 (OGT 2024) conference to discuss key areas of cooperation.

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan for Oil and Gas, Batyr Amanov, and Advisor to the President of Turkmenistan for Oil and Gas, Ashyrguly Begliyev, met with Musabbeh Al Kaabi, Executive Director of Low-Carbon Solutions and International Growth at ADNOC, and Ahmed Al Hameli, UAE Ambassador to Turkmenistan.

The discussions focused on expanding bilateral cooperation in the oil and gas sector.

ADNOC was among the platinum partners of OGT 2024.

Building on the momentum of the Memorandum of Understanding signed in January 2024 between the State Concern Turkmengaz and ADNOC, the two countries aim to attract strategic partners to develop the third phase of the Galkynysh gas field and other major energy projects, related to the construction of gas pipeline infrastructure designed to supply natural gas to the countries of the region and other states. ///nCa, 31 October 2024