Co-chairs of the Intergovernmental Turkmen-Russian Commission on Economic Cooperation met in Ashgabat

On 30 October 2024, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan hosted a meeting of the co-chairs of the Intergovernmental Turkmen–Russian Commission on Economic Cooperation – Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov and Deputy Chairman of the Government of the Russian Federation Alexei Overchuk.

During the negotiations in a narrow format, the parties discussed key aspects of the partnership between the two countries in areas of mutual interest.

Then the meeting continued in an expanded format, which was attended by the heads and representatives of the relevant ministries and departments of Turkmenistan and Russia.

The parties noted the importance of this meeting aimed at discussing current issues of cooperation and searching for new forms of joint activities.

The participants of the meeting exchanged views on the further implementation of current projects, including in the field of transport, electric power industry, etc.

The important role of the Intergovernmental Turkmen-Russian Commission for Economic Cooperation in the development of constructive bilateral partnership was emphasized.

The parties noted the availability of favorable opportunities for further expansion of cultural and humanitarian ties, including in the field of health, science and education.///MFA Turkmenistan, 30 October 2024

The trade turnover between Turkmenistan and Russia increased by 58% in 2024

The mutual trade between Turkmenistan and Russia increased by 58% in the first seven months of 2024 compared to the same period last year.

This was announced by Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Alexey Overchuk at a meeting of the co-chairs of the intergovernmental Russian-Turkmen commission on economic cooperation.

“Mutual trade between our countries demonstrates positive dynamics. According to the results of the first seven months of this year, the turnover in value terms increased by 58%. This is a significant achievement, and we are committed to maintaining this growth. To realize the potential of economic cooperation between Russia and Turkmenistan, we have developed a draft program of economic cooperation for 2025-2027, which is at the final stage of approval,” Overchuk said.

Overchuk noted that a regular meeting of the intergovernmental commission is planned early next year, but the venue has not yet been specified. “We are going to hold the 13th meeting of the commission, at which we will assess the implementation of the agreements reached and make plans for the future,” he added. [THP]

Turkmenistan and the Russian Federation will expand cultural and humanitarian ties

Turkmenistan and Russia plan to actively develop cultural and humanitarian ties, which are the basis for bilateral relations, said Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov during his remarks at a meeting of the intergovernmental Russian-Turkmen commission on economic cooperation.

“We will continue our partnership in the economic sphere and increase cultural and humanitarian ties. These ties form the basis of bilateral relations between Turkmenistan and the Russian Federation, which have been formed over several centuries. In his speech at the international forum dedicated to the 300th anniversary of the great Turkmen poet and thinker Magtymguly Fragi, the President of the Russian Federation stressed that Fragi was one of those connecting links between our peoples. While living in the Astrakhan region, he did a lot to strengthen friendship and mutual understanding,” Meredov said.

The foreign minister emphasized the importance of preserving the unity of the two peoples, considering it a valuable asset in bilateral relations. [THP]