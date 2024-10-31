Turkmenistan: Trade single window eases transit, powers growth

Turkmenistan, once a crucial transit point on the ancient Silk Road linking the East and the West, is writing a new chapter in bolstering modern connectivity and global trade.

The country’s single window system for trade, implemented with UN Trade and Development (UNCTAD) support, integrates 22 government agencies responsible for clearing cross-border consignments into one unified digital platform.

This means that traders no longer need to navigate a maze of different agencies and processes, as the system enables them to request, deliver and monitor a detailed list of paperwork in one place.

In just eight months following its launch in December 2023, the single window has registered more than 5,000 users who engage in foreign trade, with over 20,000 applications processed.

Turkmenistan’s experience can help guide its fellow landlocked developing countries – a list of 32 economies across Africa, Asia and Latin America with no direct territorial access to the sea, where 80% of international merchandise trade flows converge.

Helping these economies – 17 of them also least developed nations – unlock their development potential will top the agenda of the third United Nations Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries set for December in Botswana.

Leading up to the conference, here’s a behind-the-scenes look at how innovative solutions, global partnerships and political commitment can make a difference in Turkmenistan, and possibly beyond.

Customs and trade infrastructure gets boost from UNCTAD assistance

Turkmenistan’s trade single window was jointly implemented by its government and ASYCUDA, the largest technical assistance programme run by UN Trade and Development.

The platform builds on the country’s ASYCUDAWorld customs automation system, which was launched in June 2020 to accelerate efforts in trade facilitation.

Customs declarations, previously handled manually, are now processed 14 times faster, with over 1,000 declarations completed daily.

As a cornerstone of Turkmenistan’s customs and trade infrastructure, ASYCUDAWorld and associated trade single window cover 99% of the country’s imports and exports, plus the vast majority of transit goods.

Its ability to handle high-volume transit declarations – constituting approximately 75% of all customs entries – is particularly impactful, in line with the Turkmenistan’s endeavour to position itself as a regional transit hub.

Global solution, local adaptation

The ASYCUDAWorld platform provides the necessary digital backbone to streamline communication among various government agencies domestically.

Customizing ASYCUDAWorld for local needs, Turkmenistan has integrated components of the International Road Transport Union’s system within its ASYCUDAWorld transit module.

This facilitates the electronic exchange of preliminary information concerning upcoming goods transportation by road.

It helped Turkmenistan score a perfect 100% for “Supporting pre-arrival processing for transit facilitation” in the 2023 United Nations global survey on digital and sustainable trade facilitation.

Leading up to the single window system, UN Trade and Development’s roadmap served as a guide for Turkmenistan.

To ensure adaptation success, the country also extensively analyzed its inter-agency business processes, legislation and IT infrastructure requirements, paving the way for a user-friendly single window which features among others, an information portal on trade compliance and requirements.

There, traders can select relevant government entities, permit types, and access a detailed list of necessary documents in accordance with the WTO Trade Facilitation Agreement.

Over 30 sessions took place during the preparation phase, with some 200 participants trained across all participating government agencies.

Ongoing improvements

Efforts to optimize ASYCUDAWorld goes beyond its initial launch.

In June 2024, Turkmenistan’s State Customs Service announced the introduction of a new feature for preliminary electronic notification of imported goods, further streamlining the import process.

Ongoing enhancements like this demonstrate the Turkmen government’s commitment to maintain ASYCUDAWorld and the single window as dynamic and adaptable tools for trade facilitation.

Additionally, collaboration with other customs initiatives like the Authorized Economic Operator programme also help enhance the efficiency and reliability of the ASYCUDAWorld system. ///UNCTAD, 30 October 2024