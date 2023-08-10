News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

Home » Foreign ministries of the Central Asian countries discuss preparations for the Consultative Meeting of the Heads of state

Foreign ministries of the Central Asian countries discuss preparations for the Consultative Meeting of the Heads of state

By

Consultations of the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Central Asian countries on the preparation of the 5th Anniversary Consultative Meeting of the heads of Central Asian states were held in Dushanbe on 9-10 August 2023, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan reports.

During the consultations, the draft agenda, the Joint Statement and other documents planned for adoption following the upcoming Dushanbe summit were thoroughly discussed.

The parties also considered the issues of preparation for 12 parallel events to be held on the sidelines of the summit.

The fifth anniversary Consultative Meeting of the Heads of Central Asian States will be held on 14-15 September 2023 in Dushanbe under the chairmanship of the President Emomali Rahmon of Tajikistan. It is expected that following the summit, a number of important documents will be adopted, the main of which will be the Joint Statement of the heads of Central Asian states. ///nCa, 10 August 2023 (photo source – MFA Tajikistan)

 

#Consultative_Meeting_of_the_heads_of_Central_Asian_states, #Central_Asia, #Turkmenistan, #Tajikistan, #Uzbekistan, #Kazakhstan, #Kyrgyzstan

Related posts:

  1. Chinese and Central Asian Foreign Ministers to discuss preparations for May summit of Heads of State
  2. President of Turkmenistan to participate in Central Asian Consultative summit
  3. Meeting of the foreign ministers the Central Asian States held in Kyrgyzstan
  4. Tajikistan starts preparing for the September summits of the heads of Central Asian states and IFAS
  5. Kazakhstan hosted a meeting of foreign ministers of Central Asian countries + USA
  6. Central Asian Ministries of Health unite forces at high-level meeting in Dushanbe
  7. US State Department issued final statement on Blinken’s meeting with FMs of Central Asian countries
  8. The Summit of the Heads of Central Asian States will be held in Tajikistan in September
  9. Central Asian Foreign Ministers to meet in Kyrgyzstan
  10. Foreign Ministers of Japan and Central Asian countries will meet next week in Tokyo
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan