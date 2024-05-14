Ambassador of Azerbaijan visited the western region of Turkmenistan

On 13-14 May 2024, Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Turkmenistan Gismet Gozalov made a trip to the Balkan province, the Azerbaijani Embassy reports.

During his visit, Gismet Gozalov met with the governor of the Balkan province, the mayor of Turkmenbashi city, the chairman of the Agency for Maritime and River Transport of Turkmenistan “Denizderyayollary”, the head of the international seaport of Turkmenbashi and the director of the shipbuilding and ship repair plant “Balkan”.

The Ambassador also visited the port and the shipyard.

The current state of bilateral cooperation and prospects for the future were discussed at the meetings. The importance of the Turkmenbashi port in maritime transport between the two countries and its role in the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Corridor was highlighted.

In addition, during the visit, Ambassador Gozalov met with citizens of Azerbaijan and representatives of the Azerbaijani minority living in the Balkan region.

At the meeting, the Ambassador stressed the importance and care of the Azerbaijani state for its citizens living abroad, listened to their suggestions and ideas, and exchanged views. ///nCa, 14 May 2024 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Turkmenistan)

Here are some photos from Ambassador Gozalov’s visit to the Balkan province: