Turkmenistan sends 40 tons of humanitarian aid to the Russian region affected by floods – Turkmen Ambassador visited Vladivostok

The humanitarian relief from Turkmenistan will arrive in the Primorsky Krai of the Russian Federation on Friday, 25 August, the region’s government said in a press release.

40 tons of humanitarian aid to the flood-affected region includes children’s clothing, shoes, sleeping accessories. The corresponding order was adopted by the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov.

On the eve of the cargo arrival, the Ambassador of Turkmenistan to the Russian Federation Batyr Niyazliev visited Vladivostok, where he met with the first Vice-governor – Chairman of the Government of the region Vera Shcherbina.

The First Vice-Governor emphasized the importance of Turkmenistan’s timely and comprehensive response to the plight of the people affected by the floods, providing them with the necessary assistance.

“You have come with a good mission. Our region is going through hard times. A myriad of typhoons have hit us this year. Settlements were affected. The governor is now in the disaster zone, organizing all the work. This includes emergency rescue and emergency recovery work. We expect a humanitarian cargo from your head, and, of course, thank you very much for this. We need it. Preparations are underway for September 1, and many families have suffered so much that everything has been lost. We are doing everything we can at the expense of the regional budget. Assistance is coming from the federal budget. A lot of caring people collect humanitarian aid. I think that together we will cope with this trouble. Our Governor Oleg Nikolaevich Kozhemyako also conveyed words of gratitude to you for the fact that the far Far Eastern region turned out to be so close to you – it’s worth a lot,” Shcherbina stressed.

As Ambassador Niyazliev noted, the sending of humanitarian cargo for Primorye residents was organized on behalf of the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov, as well as the national leader, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

“Cooperation between Turkmenistan and the Russian Federation is of a strategic nature. This humanitarian action is a gesture of good neighborliness, a manifestation of friendship between our countries, based on the humanistic traditions and customs of the Turkmen people, which resulted in the decision of the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, as well as our national leader, Chairman of the Gurbanguly Myalikgulyevich Berdimuhamedov Charitable Foundation to send humanitarian cargo for flood victims in Primorsky Krai. Turkmenistan has been and remains a good neighbor and strategic partner of the Russian Federation,” the Turkmen envoy said.

A regional state of emergency has been in effect in Primorsky Krai since August 15, 2023, due to flooding caused by a powerful typhoon and prolonged rains in the first half of August.///nCa, 24 August 2023

