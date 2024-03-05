Afghan delegation visited the Port of Turkmenbashi

News Central Asia (nCa)

On 3 March 2024, a delegation led by Afghanistan’s minister for commerce and industry, Noor Uddin Azizi, toured the International Seaport of Turkmenbashi, according to the Agency for Maritime and River Transport of Turkmenistan “Turkmendenizderyayollary.”

The visit showcased the capabilities of the port and its terminals, highlighting the benefits of the “customs storage” regime for transit goods. This regime allows for duty-free storage of goods in transit to third countries for up to three years, potentially facilitating Afghan exports.

The delegation, particularly interested in storing vegetables and dried fruits, received a detailed presentation and a tour of the terminal’s refrigerated container warehouse facilities.

Azizi emphasized Afghanistan’s focus on two key cargo transportation routes: the Lapis Lazuli Corridor and a route towards Russia through Turkmenistan. These routes align significantly with the potential offered by the Turkmenbashi port.

Additionally, the delegation observed the capabilities of the Balkan Shipbuilding and Ship Repair Plant, witnessing ongoing repair work on vessels.

Concluding the visit, Azizi expressed his deep appreciation for the development of Turkmenistan’s maritime transport infrastructure.///nCa, 5 March 2024

 

 

 

