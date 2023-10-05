President of Turkmenistan received the new Ambassador of Azerbaijan

On Wednesday, 4 October, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov received credentials from the new Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Turkmenistan Gismat Gozalov.

At the beginning of the meeting, the Ambassador conveyed greetings from President Ilham Aliyev to the head of the Turkmen state, who confirmed Azerbaijan’s commitment to the traditional interstate dialogue that meets the interests of the two neighboring countries and peoples.

Having conveyed greetings in return to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov stressed that relations between the two countries, based on trust and mutual understanding, are successfully increasing in various directions today.

The sides noted that the Turkmen-Azerbaijani political dialogue has been developing dynamically in recent years, with mutual visits at the highest level and regular contacts through ministries and departments. As a result, the two countries have reached a qualitatively new stage of interaction.

Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan have been in effective contact for many years both in a bilateral format and within the framework of reputable international and regional organizations.

The Intergovernmental Turkmen-Azerbaijani Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation plays an important role in the practical implementation of the agreements reached and the diverse potential of cooperation.

Ambassador Gozalov assured the President that he will make every effort to further build up the fruitful Turkmen-Azerbaijani partnership, which is of a strategic nature.///nCa, 5 October 2023

#Turkmenistan, #Azerbaijan