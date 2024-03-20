Foreign ministry hosted a meeting with the Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Turkmenistan

News Central Asia (nCa)

On 19 March 2024, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Myahri Byashimova held a meeting with the Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Turkmenistan Gismet Fizuli ogly Gezalov.

In the context of development of bilateral relations, diplomats discussed a wide range of issues related to the further development of political dialogue between Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan, the intensification of contacts between foreign ministries, as well as the expansion of humanitarian and cultural ties.

The diplomats exchanged views on cooperation within regional and international organizations on matters of mutual interest.

The parties noted the positive growth in trade, particularly in fuel, energy, transport, and logistics sectors.

Azerbaijan expressed its interest in participating in upcoming international events held in Turkmenistan, within the framework of the Year of “Fount of Wisdom Magtymguly Fragi” and Anau’s status as the Turkic world capital-2024. ///nCa, 20 March 2024

 

 

 

