Bilateral relations between Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan are developing successfully and are exemplary, says Ambassador Gismet Gezalov

As previously reported, Azerbaijan’s newly appointed Ambassador to Turkmenistan Gismet Gezalov presented credentials to President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov on 4 October 2023.

The head of the Azerbaijani diplomatic mission Gezalov shared his opinion on the current dynamics of the development of Turkmen-Azerbaijani relations:

“Yesterday I presented His Excellency President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov with credentials on my appointment as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Azerbaijan to Turkmenistan.

Relations between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan have historically been shaped by the will of our fraternal peoples, who have lived in friendly conditions for centuries. It is particularly gratifying that our relations, based on a shared history, roots, brotherhood, and mutual respect, have developed dynamically in recent years and have reached a qualitatively new level, which today has the character of a strategic partnership.

As a result of the purposeful policy of the national leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the People’s Council of His Excellency Mr. Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, His Excellency President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mr. Ilham Aliyev, our countries have become strategic partners. Currently, our bilateral relations are developing successfully and are exemplary.

Recently, the visits between the two countries at the highest level, meetings within the framework of international events have become intensive, which contributes to the further strengthening of our strategic relations.

Currently, the Republic of Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan successfully cooperate in the political and diplomatic, trade and economic, transport and logistics, energy, cultural and humanitarian spheres.

In 2022, our trade turnover increased fivefold compared to the previous year.

I would like to note that in my work as an ambassador, I will make every effort to further expand and enhance our relations between our fraternal countries and peoples.” ///nCa, 5 October 2023