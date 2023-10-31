Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan Hail Successful Development of Strategic Ties

The Chairperson of the Mejlis (Parliament) of Turkmenistan, Dunyagozel Gulmanova, received the Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan to Turkmenistan, Gismat Gozalov, Azertac reports.

During the meeting, Gulmanova congratulated Gozalov on his appointment as ambassador and wished him success in his future activities.

Gulmanova said that the friendly and fraternal relations between Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan have historical roots and have reached a new stage of development. She noted the importance of high-level reciprocal visits organized in recent years, as well as the dialogue conducted between the two countries in an atmosphere of strategic partnership.

Gulmanova emphasized the importance of further expanding relations between the two countries in political, economic, cultural, educational, and humanitarian areas. She underlined that the further development of cooperation between the parliaments is of great importance in strengthening relations.

In turn, Ambassador Gozalov hailed the successful development of strategic relations between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan in various fields and highlighted the prospects for their further development in the future.

The two sides discussed the importance of inter-parliamentary ties in strengthening the dialogue of friendship and good neighborliness between the two countries and peoples. Gozalov noted that in this regard, the visit of the Speaker of the Azerbaijani Milli Majlis, Sahiba Gafarova, to Turkmenistan in December 2022 and the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation between the two parliaments are of great importance.

The meeting also discussed issues on the agenda of bilateral and multilateral cooperation between the two countries, as well as other issues of mutual interest. ///nCa, 31 October 2023

