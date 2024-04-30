News Central Asia (nCa)

Turkmenistan and Afghanistan are completing the construction of a substation in Herat

The management of the Afghan electric power company Da Breshna Sherkat and the delegation of Turkmenistan recently held a meeting to discuss the early completion of the Herat Nur ul-Jihad substation construction project.

During the meeting, Maulavi Abdul Rahman Rahmani, Chief Operating Officer of DABS, provided an update on the progress of the substation construction, stating that the final works are nearing completion, the company reports.

It was decided that the substation will start functioning after all remaining technical issues between the two sides have been resolved.

The Head of the Department of International Electric Power Projects in the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan direction of the Ministry of Energy of Turkmenistan, Myrat Artykov, commended the collaborative effort towards completing the Nur ul-Jihad substation. He anticipated finalization of a technical equipment protocol in the near future.

The Herat Nur ul-Jihad substation is expected to significantly enhance electricity imports from Turkmenistan to Herat province. This will benefit thousands of new consumers and potentially unlock positive impacts for the region's economic growth. Increased power availability can potentially stimulate domestic production, entrepreneurial activity, and agricultural development.

 

 

