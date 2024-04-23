Turkmenistan and Great Britain Strengthen Partnership with Signed Agreements

On 23 April, 2024, ahead of the historic visit to Turkmenistan by Lord Cameron, the UK’s Foreign Secretary, several documents were signed between the governments of the United Kingdom and Turkmenistan at the Turkmen Foreign Ministry. These agreements aim to expand cooperation in various areas.

The signed documents include:

A Cooperation Programme between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan and the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office of the United Kingdom of Great Britain to strengthen bilateral cooperation between the two countries

A Memorandum of Understanding and Cooperation between the Ministry of Environmental Protection of Turkmenistan and the Blue Marine Foundation to protect biological diversity and environmental promoting their conservation in the Caspian Sea

A Memorandum of Understanding and Cooperation between the Agency “Turkmenaragatnashyk” [Turkmen communication] of the Agency of Transport and Communications under the Cabinet of the Ministers of Turkmenistan and the UK company “Dialogue Events Ltd”

About the Blue Marine Foundation: Founded in 2009, this organization works to establish marine reserves, restore crucial habitats, and implement sustainable fishing practices. Blue Marine’s mission is to see at least 30% of the world’s ocean under effective protection by 2030 and the other 70% managed in a responsible way.

About Dialogue Events Ltd.: Established in 2007, Dialogue Events Ltd. is a professional event organizer specializing in conferences, exhibitions, and trade missions. They create annual, country and regionally focused industry events; road show trade missions and one-off special events all designed to promote and facilitate direct foreign investment in, and business between, the host country and the international business community. The company operates internationally from , focusing on promoting foreign investment and business opportunities.///nCa, 23 April 2024