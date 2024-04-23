News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » Foreign ministry of Turkmenistan launches online library of international documents

Foreign ministry of Turkmenistan launches online library of international documents

By

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan has launched a new online resource: the Electronic Library of International Documents.

This website, accessible at https://docslibrary.gov.tm, serves as a valuable repository of information on Turkmenistan’s foreign policy and international engagement.

The library contains the texts of UN resolutions initiated by Turkmenistan, along with statements and declarations from multilateral meetings and forums where the country participated.

Materials are categorized for easy navigation, covering areas like peace and security, multilateral cooperation, various forms of diplomacy (parliamentary, transport, sports, environmental, energy, cultural), and Turkmenistan’s efforts towards achieving Sustainable Development Goals.

The resource offers content in three languages: Turkmen, English, and Russian.

This online library provides a rich resource for researchers, diplomats, and anyone interested in understanding Turkmenistan’s role in the international community. ///nCa, 23 April 2024

 

 

Related posts:

  1. Foreign Ministry announces Turkmenistan’s accession to the TRACECA corridor basic Agreement
  2. Ministry of Finance and Economy of Turkmenistan met online with the Ministry of Energy and Water Resources of Tajikistan
  3. Uzbekistan’s leading think tank and the Institute of International Relations of the foreign ministry of Turkmenistan inked a cooperation agreement
  4. Azerbaijan ADA University and the Institute of International Relations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan held a meeting
  5. Turkmenistan to develop several documents related to the country’s foreign policy sector
  6. SDGs Top of Agenda at Joint Meeting at the Foreign Ministry of Turkmenistan
  7. A briefing on the implementation of Turkmenistan’s international initiatives in the field of healthcare was held in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs
  8. Foreign ministry hosted a meeting with the Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Turkmenistan
  9. Charge d’affaires of UAE Embassy in Turkmenistan Mr. Abdulaziz AlHashemi visited Institute of International Relations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan
  10. State Library of Turkmenistan received books from the Japanese Foundation
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan