Foreign ministry of Turkmenistan launches online library of international documents

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan has launched a new online resource: the Electronic Library of International Documents.

This website, accessible at https://docslibrary.gov.tm, serves as a valuable repository of information on Turkmenistan’s foreign policy and international engagement.

The library contains the texts of UN resolutions initiated by Turkmenistan, along with statements and declarations from multilateral meetings and forums where the country participated.

Materials are categorized for easy navigation, covering areas like peace and security, multilateral cooperation, various forms of diplomacy (parliamentary, transport, sports, environmental, energy, cultural), and Turkmenistan’s efforts towards achieving Sustainable Development Goals.

The resource offers content in three languages: Turkmen, English, and Russian.

This online library provides a rich resource for researchers, diplomats, and anyone interested in understanding Turkmenistan’s role in the international community. ///nCa, 23 April 2024