Foreign Ministry announces Turkmenistan’s accession to the TRACECA corridor basic Agreement

On 14 November 2023, Turkmenistan joined the Basic Multilateral Agreement on International Transport for the Development of the Europe–Caucasus–Asia Corridor, the basic legal document of the TRACECA (Transport Corridor Europe-Caucasus-Asia), the country’s Foreign Ministry reports.

The Multilateral Agreement on International Transport for the Development of the Europe–Caucasus–Asia Corridor was signed in Baku on 8 September 1998 at the historic Summit in Baku by 12 TRACECA countries: Azerbaijan, Armenia, Bulgaria, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Romania, Tajikistan, Türkiye, Ukraine, Uzbekistan. In 2009, Iran joined the TRACECA Program.

The purpose of the document is to develop economic relations, trade and transport links in the regions of Europe, the Black Sea, the Caucasus, the Caspian Sea and Asia, as well as to promote and facilitate international cargo transportation, traffic safety, harmonization of transport policy and the creation of equal conditions of competition between various modes of transport.

On 30 September 2023, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov signed the Law on Turkmenistan’s Accession to the Basic Multilateral Agreement on International Transport for the Development of the Europe-Caucasus-Asia Corridor. ///nCa, 17 November 2023

 

 

