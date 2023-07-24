Turkmenistan to develop several documents related to the country’s foreign policy sector

Turkmenistan announces development of several guiding documents related to country’s foreign policy activities. The proposals were presented by Deputy Prime Minister, foreign minister Rashid Meredov during the last week Cabinet of ministers meeting. They include:

The order of international events for the second half of 2023. “Priority positions of Turkmenistan at the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly”. The document will outline the initiatives and approaches of Turkmenistan to the most important issues on the global agenda related to ensuring peace, security and sustainable development, ecology and environmental protection, climate change, health and the humanitarian sphere. The draft “Medium-term strategy of the main directions of Turkmenistan’s foreign policy”. Its preparation will be carried out taking into account the situation in various regions, including in neighboring region, the geopolitical situation, as well as on the basis of the Concept of the foreign policy Course of neutral Turkmenistan for 2022-2028. Draft Plan for enhancing international cooperation of relevant state institutions of Turkmenistan in combating terrorism for 2023-2025″. In this aspect, there are ample opportunities for intensifying partnership with the UN, the EU, the OSCE, the OIC, other reputable organizations, as well as with neighboring and other countries. Draft Program for the development of international cooperation of Turkmenistan in the tourism industry for 2024-2025. The program will be aimed at intensifying cooperation with international tourism organizations, exchanging experience with foreign partners, and holding joint events. Draft Concept for the development of international exhibition activities of Turkmenistan for 2024-2025″. The document will reflect measures to support local producers, entrepreneurs and specialized structures.

Commenting the report, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov approved the proposals and stressed that, being committed to the policy of peacefulness, positive neutrality and broad constructive cooperation, Turkmenistan will continue to develop fruitful multifaceted ties with the world’s states and reputable international organizations.

The head of state also underlined the need for the most serious and responsible preparation for participation in the 78th session of the UN General Assembly, careful study of the Priority positions of Turkmenistan.

Berdimuhamedov expressed confidence that the implementation of the measures outlined in the proposed documents will encourage mutually beneficial cooperation in bilateral and multilateral formats and strengthen Turkmenistan’s effective partnership with international organizations.///nCa, 24 July 2023

