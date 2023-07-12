State Library of Turkmenistan received books from the Japanese Foundation



156 books were donated to the State Library of the State Cultural Center of Turkmenistan as part of the “Read Japan Project” project, which is being implemented by the Nippon Foundation, the Neutral Turkmenistan newspaper reports.

The English-language books tell about culture, history, economy, modern and popular art in the Land of the Rising Sun.

During the book award ceremony, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Japan for Parliamentary Affairs Yuumi Yoshikawa delivered a speech.

The Japanese diplomat recalled that an important event in the history of interstate relations was the official visit of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to Turkmenistan in October 2015. For more than 30 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations Turkmenistan and Japan enjoy fruitful and versatile cooperation, which has been actively developing between the countries, including in the cultural and humanitarian sphere, science and education.

She stressed that a number of Turkmen schools have introduced the Japanese as a second foreign language, and some schools are specialized in its in-depth study.

“The presented books about Japan cover various fields, such as art, literature, diplomatic relations of Japan with other countries,” Altyn Kakayeva, Deputy Director of the State Library of the State Cultural Center of Turkmenistan, notes.

She expressed hope that with the help of these books, readers, including students, will have more knowledge about modern Japan, and in the future they will use these books in their research.

As part of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic cooperation between Japan and Turkmenistan in November last year, Ambassador of Japan to Turkmenistan Yamamoto Hiroyuki donated 53 books to the International Institute of Humanities and Development. ///nCa, 12 July 2023

