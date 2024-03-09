Azerbaijan ADA University and the Institute of International Relations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan held a meeting

The ADA Azerbaijan University and the Institute of International Relations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan held an online meeting. Vice-rector of ADA University Fariz Ismailzade, Vice-rector of the Institute of International Relations Gulshat Yusupova, as well as Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan to Turkmenistan Gismet Gezalov and Ambassador of Turkmenistan to the Republic of Azerbaijan Gurbanmamed Elyasov addressed the videoconference.

It was noted that joint activities in the field of science and education are a priority in the development of cooperation between the two countries. The importance of developing ties between higher education institutions and academies of sciences of the two countries was emphasized. The importance of the memorandum of understanding signed between ADA University and the Institute of International Relations was highlighted.

Additionally, the sides explored the possibility of organizing mutual visits, organization of joint scientific and practical conferences, lectures, exchange of teachers and students, publication of articles.

An agreement was reached on the development of a roadmap in this direction.///nCa, 9 March 2024