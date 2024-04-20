Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan Forge Stronger Alliance

Central Asian neighbors Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan solidified their partnership on Friday, April 19th, 2024, with a signed agreement by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President Sadyr Japarov. The historic document – the Treaty on deepening and expansion of allied relations was inked during Japarov’s official visit to Astana.

“This document fully meets the interests of the two countries and contributes to the preservation of centuries-old bonds of brotherhood. I express my gratitude to Sadyr Nurgozhoyevich for his significant contribution to strengthening traditionally friendly and good–neighborly relations between our countries,” Tokayev said at a press conference following bilateral negotiations and a meeting of the Supreme Interstate Council.

“Following today’s negotiations, an agreement was signed on deepening and expanding allied relations that meets common interests. The issues of further strengthening cooperation in the economy, trade, investment and agriculture, the implementation of joint projects in the fields of transport and communications, digitalization were considered. We have paid special attention to the efficient use of the region’s water and energy resources,” Japarov said.

President of Kazakhstan said that the parties exchanged views on topical issues of bilateral cooperation, and reached specific and important agreements.

Special attention was paid to strengthening trade and economic ties.

“Kazakhstan is one of Kyrgyzstan’s key partners in the field of trade and investment. Last year, the mutual trade turnover reached $1.5 billion. During the negotiations, we confirmed our interest in increasing this figure to $ 2 billion,” Tokayev said.

According to him, Kazakhstan can increase the volume of exports to Kyrgyzstan for 195 commodity items worth $ 260 million.

Agriculture emerged as another area for collaboration. Building on a 10% increase in agro-industrial trade in 2023, which reached $300 million, the leaders discussed further development in this sector.

On the industrial front, Kazakhstan expressed interest in building a solar power plant in the Issyk-Kul region. Additionally, negotiations are underway for a ferroalloy plant in the Jalal-Abad region.

The discussions also addressed pressing international and regional issues. Both presidents committed to active participation in the upcoming VI Consultative Meeting of Central Asian Heads of State, scheduled for later this year in Astana.

In recognition of the huge contribution to the development and strengthening of bilateral relations, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev presented the Order of Dostyk I degree to the President of Kyrgyzstan.

The Dostyk (Friendship) Order is awarded to citizens for fruitful work to preserve mutual harmony in society, merits in strengthening peace, friendship and cooperation between peoples.

The summit talks, as well as the sixth meeting of the Supreme Interstate Council of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan resulted in signing of the following documents: