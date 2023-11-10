Kazakhstan-Russia summit talks reaffirm commitment to good neighborliness and alliance

On 9 November 2023, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan and President Vladimir Putin of Russia held summit talks in Astana.

At the end of bilateral negotiations in narrow and expanded formats, the heads of state addressed a press-conference. The same days they participated online in the 19th Forum of Interregional Cooperation between the two countries.

Putin’s official visit took place on the eve of the 10th anniversary of the Treaty on Good Neighborliness and Alliance in the XXI Century. In a Joint statement, signed following the talks, the two presidents reaffirmed their commitment to the Treaty and outlined a strategic vision for Kazakh-Russian cooperation.

The Joint statement underscores that the Treaty remains relevant despite the rapidly changing geopolitical situation, making it possible to actively develop cooperation in all spheres of life of the two countries, as well as in the activities of regional and international organizations and associations.

The document sets out the tasks of the Kazakh-Russian cooperation for the strategic perspective. The document shows that Russia and Kazakhstan intend to develop their relations in all spheres, including foreign policy, trade and economic cooperation, tourism, transport, defense and security, space, biological security, culture and humanitarian ties, climate projects.

As Tokayev said at the press briefing, the talks were focused on trade, economic and investment cooperation.

“Russia confidently retains the status of Kazakhstan’s largest trade and economic partner. Over the past three years, the volume of mutual trade between our countries has increased by more than 30%. Last year, the trade turnover, according to statistics of Kazakhstan, amounted to a record $ 27 billion. The positive dynamics continues this year – $ 17 billion for the first eight months. In general, we have great opportunities to further increase mutual trade turnover. In this context, we note the significant intensification of ties between the business circles of the two countries. Russian companies are among the top five investors in the economy of Kazakhstan – the total volume of their investments exceeded $ 20 billion. In the first half of this year, Russian investments in the economy of Kazakhstan exceeded $ 1 billion, or 20% up compared to the last year. In turn, the volume of Kazakhstani investments has reached $ 6 billion. It is gratifying that this is a mutual process,” the President of Kazakhstan noted.

During the bilateral negotiations, the two leaders discussed the prospects of mutually beneficial industrial cooperation in detail. According to the President of Kazakhstan, the pool of joint projects has now expanded to 143 with a total investment of over $33 billion.

The heads of state also discussed cooperation in the field of energy and the implementation of major oil and gas projects. According to President Tokayev, it is important to further develop the project for the supply of Russian gas to southern directions, increase the volume of transit of Russian oil to China through Kazakhstan, and ensure the sustainable functioning of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC).

The agricultural sector was the key topic of the Interregional Cooperation Forum. The trade turnover of the two countries in the agricultural sector increased by 24% by the end of 2022, reaching $3.6 billion.

Touching upon the topic of interaction on the platform of the main international organizations and integration associations, Tokayev stressed: “We are grateful to the Russian side for the support of the CICA, as well as our chairmanship in the SCO. We share the vision that the progress of our region meets the fundamental interests of the peoples of the two countries. Kazakhstan firmly adheres to its international obligations and stands for the development of mutually beneficial relations with interested states.”

Documents Signed

Following the talks , Tokayev and Putin signed the following documents:

Joint statement of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the President of the Russian Federation on the tenth anniversary of the signing of the Treaty between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Russian Federation on Good Neighborliness and Alliance in the XXI Century;

The plan of joint actions of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Russian Federation for 2024-2026.

The following documents were also signed on the sideline of Putin’s visit:

Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Energy of the Russian Federation and the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan on cooperation on construction projects of the Kokshetau thermal power plant, Semey TPP and Ust-Kamenogorsk TPP (Kazakhstan).

Action plan for the development of cooperation in the field of physical culture and sports between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Kazakhstan for 2024-2026.

Joint action plan for the interaction of the Federal Customs Service (Russian Federation) and the State Revenue Committee of the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan with the participation of representatives of the customs services of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Kazakhstan for 2024-2025.

Memorandum of Understanding and cooperation on labor inspection issues between the Federal Labor and Employment Service (Russian Federation) and the Committee of Labor and Social Protection of the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Agreement on information partnership between the federal state company "Information Telegraph Agency of Russia (ITAR-TASS)" and media company "Teleradiocomplex of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan".

