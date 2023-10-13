Kyrgyzstan attaches great importance to the development of trade and economic ties with Turkmenistan – President Japarov

President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov held talks with President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov in Bishkek today, on 13 October 2023.

A wide range of issues of bilateral cooperation, including trade and economic cooperation, cooperation in the energy sector, as well as the agenda of the CIS summit, which will be held in Bishkek today, were discussed.

Sadyr Japarov expressed gratitude to Serdar Berdimuhamedov for accepting an invitation to pay a working visit to Kyrgyzstan to participate in the meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of State, the press service of the President of Kyrgyzstan reports.

Japarov noted that Kyrgyzstan attaches great importance to the expansion and qualitative development of trade and economic ties, considering Turkmenistan as a significant economic partner.

He stated that over the past two years, the trade turnover has grown and amounted to about US $ 82 million. Contacts between representatives of the business community have intensified. As a result, trade and economic cooperation is developing dynamically. However, current indicators still do not correspond to the total economic potential.

President Sadyr Japarov emphasized Kyrgyzstan’s interest in strengthening and expanding cooperation with Turkmenistan, including through new projects in trade, investment, and logistics. He highlighted the role of the Intergovernmental Kyrgyz-Turkmen Commission in promoting this cooperation.

In turn, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov thanked the Kyrgyz side for the warm welcome and the invitation to visit Kyrgyzstan to participate in the CIS Council of Heads of State.

Berdimuhamedov said the decisions and documents of the CIS Summit will expand and deepen effective cooperation between the CIS countries.

Stressing that Kyrgyzstan is a fraternal state for Turkmenistan, he expressed readiness to continue fruitful cooperation with Kyrgyzstan in all areas of mutual interest, including in the trade and economic sphere.

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov praised the increase in trade between Turkmenistan and Kyrgyzstan and called for maintaining this momentum and finding new ways to boost it further.

The Presidents of the two countries agreed to further strengthen and increase cooperation in areas of mutual interest. ///nCa, 13 October 2023 [Photo credit – press service of president of Kyrgyzstan]

