Kyrgyzstan Thanks Turkmenistan for Humanitarian Aid, Underscores Strong Partnership

On 6 February 2024, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov had a telephone conversation with President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov.

Japarov expressed gratitude to the Turkmen side for the humanitarian assistance provided in connection with the accident at the Bishkek thermal power plant and noted that Kyrgyzstan feels the support of the fraternal people of Turkmenistan.

The leaders of the countries expressed satisfaction with the development of relations between Kyrgyzstan and Turkmenistan, and also expressed confidence that cooperation between the states will continue successfully.

It was noted that relations between Turkmenistan and the Kyrgyz Republic are characterized by a high level of mutual understanding and openness. Developing a constructive political dialogue, the countries also actively cooperate within the framework of international organizations, including the UN and the CIS, TDH reports.

One of the priority areas of cooperation is the trade and economic sphere.

The heads of state emphasized that today, through joint efforts, the relations between the two countries have reached a qualitatively new level of strategic partnership, according to the press-service of President of Kyrgyzstan.

During the conversation, President Sadyr Japarov and President Serdar Berdimuhamedov also exchanged views on a number of topical issues of bilateral cooperation.

It should be recalled that Turkmenistan sent 2,000 tons of liquefied gas to Kyrgyzstan after the accident at the Bishkek CHP plant.

The telephone conversation was initiated by Kyrgyzstan side. ///nCa, 7 February 2024