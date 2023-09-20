Raisi and Tokayev underline the importance of the Kazakhstan–Turkmenistan–Iran railway

Kazakhstan and Iran have great potential in strengthening transit and transport links between the two countries. This was stated at the meeting of the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev with his Iranian counterpart Ibrahim Raisi in New York on the sidelines of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly.

The two leaders discussed the state and prospects for further development of Kazakh-Iranian cooperation, with a focus on transport, logistics, and trade. They also noted the importance of taking a set of measures to increase cooperation in these areas, reported the press service of President of Kazakhstan.

Tokayev stressed the importance of building a Kazakhstan’s trade terminal in the port of Bandar Abbas, Iran. He stressed that Kazakhstan attaches great importance to strengthening bilateral relations with Iran as a strategic partner in the Caspian Sea region.

In turn, Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi said: “Iran and Kazakhstan maintain excellent bilateral relations, such a level of partnership forces us to take further steps to develop our relations, especially in the field of trade. We are serious about expanding relations with fraternal Kazakhstan. Our countries have huge potential, and using these opportunities will serve us well.”

The Kazakhstan–Turkmenistan–Iran railway, which was completed in 2014, is a key route for the development of mutual trade and transportation across the Caspian Sea. It connects the landlocked countries of Central Asia to the Persian Gulf, providing them with access to new markets and opportunities.///nCa, 19 September 2023

