Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan Boost Trade Ties with $300 Million Deal

Business leaders from Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan struck a series of agreements worth $300 million during a major business forum held in Astana on 17 April 2024 The Ministry of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan reported this positive development.

These deals encompass a variety of projects, including construction of solar power plants, development of a ferroalloy plant project, establishment of a distribution center in Kyrgyzstan, supply of agricultural products and more.

The forum, organized by the Ministry of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan and JSC “Center for Trade Policy Development QazTrade,” brought together representatives from various sectors like mechanical engineering, construction, agriculture, and investment.

Last year saw a growing trade relationship between Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. By the end of 2023, bilateral trade had risen by a significant 26% compared to the previous year, reaching $1.6 billion. The share of Kazakhstan’s exports is almost 69%, or 1.1 billion dollars (35.8% up). Imports – US $ 495.2 million (9% up).

This business forum coincided with the official visit of Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov to Kazakhstan, taking place on 18-19 April 2024. During his visit, Zhaparov will have summit talks with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and participate in various other high-level meetings, signifying the strengthening ties between the two nations. ///nCa, 19 April 2024