Kyrgyzstan considers Turkmenistan as a significant economic partner – President Sadyr Japarov



Kyrgyzstan attaches great importance to the expansion and qualitative development of trade and economic ties, considering Turkmenistan as a significant economic partner, President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov said at a meeting with Ambassador of Turkmenistan Nuri Golliev.

The presentation of credentials by the Turkmen Ambassador to the Kyrgyz President took place on 5 December 2023.

During a separate meeting, both parties engaged in a comprehensive exchange of views on the status and prospects of the two countries’ bilateral relations. They also discussed measures being implemented to promote cooperation in trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian spheres, as per the press service of the Kyrgyzstan President.

President Japarov noted that today Kyrgyz-Turkmen relations have reached a new level of strategic partnership.

He also pointed out the need to take active measures to fully unlock trade, economic, investment and production potential.

In turn, Ambassador Nury Golliev noted that there are good opportunities for expanding cooperation between the two countries and expressed hope that ties in areas of mutual interest will be strengthened. ///nCa, 5 December 2023