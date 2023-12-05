News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » Kyrgyzstan considers Turkmenistan as a significant economic partner – President Sadyr Japarov

Kyrgyzstan considers Turkmenistan as a significant economic partner – President Sadyr Japarov

By


Kyrgyzstan attaches great importance to the expansion and qualitative development of trade and economic ties, considering Turkmenistan as a significant economic partner, President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov said at a meeting with Ambassador of Turkmenistan Nuri Golliev.

The presentation of credentials by the Turkmen Ambassador to the Kyrgyz President took place on 5 December 2023.

During a separate meeting, both parties engaged in a comprehensive exchange of views on the status and prospects of the two countries’ bilateral relations. They also discussed measures being implemented to promote cooperation in trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian spheres, as per the press service of the Kyrgyzstan President.

President Japarov noted that today Kyrgyz-Turkmen relations have reached a new level of strategic partnership.

He also pointed out the need to take active measures to fully unlock trade, economic, investment and production potential.

In turn, Ambassador Nury Golliev noted that there are good opportunities for expanding cooperation between the two countries and expressed hope that ties in areas of mutual interest will be strengthened. ///nCa, 5 December 2023

 

 

 

Related posts:

  1. Kyrgyzstan attaches great importance to the development of trade and economic ties with Turkmenistan – President Japarov
  2. President of Turkmenistan met with his Kyrgyz counterpart
  3. President Sadyr Zhaparov: Kyrgyzstan attaches priority importance to the development of cooperation with Central Asian countries
  4. Upcoming visit of the President of Turkmenistan discussed at the foreign ministry of Kyrgyzstan
  5. Kyrgyzstan President calls on the Turkmen business to a broad economic partnership
  6. President of Kyrgyzstan to pay an official visit to Turkmenistan
  7. President of Turkmenistan received the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic
  8. Kyrgyzstan’s President Highlights Upcoming Inaugural Central Asia–Japan Summit
  9. President of Kyrgyzstan met with FMs of the Central Asian countries
  10. Turkmenistan and Kyrgyzstan to hold an online business forum
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan