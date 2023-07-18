News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

Home » Kazakhstan is improving the highway to Turkmenistan

Kazakhstan is improving the highway to Turkmenistan

By

Kazakhstan plans to improve a two-kilometer stretch of road in the Mangystau region leading to the border with Turkmenistan. Pedestrian paths with the resting places will be laid on these sites, Kazinform reports with reference to the press service of the administration of the Karakiyansky district of the Mangystau region.

In addition, according to the information, the road from the Kenderli resort to the Temir Baba border post is 108 km, of which 48 km-long segment needs reconstruction.

Based on the statements of owners of heavy-duty vehicles and passengers, Kazakhstan’s national highways operator “KazAvtoZhol” will carry out maintenance and repair works.

Also, a new post building is being built in the Karakiyansky district at the Temir-Baba checkpoint by order of the Ministry of Finance of Kazakhstan.

The project cost is 6 billion tenge. The deadline for completion of construction works is July 2024.

“Two wells will be dug at the border post and a desalination plant will be installed. The wells have a capacity of up to 100 cubic meters of water per day. Currently, water is supplied from one well, which is used in the technical direction,” the press service of the administration of the Karakiyansky district reports.

Over 1,64 kilotons of vegetables were transported through the Temir-Baba customs post in 2022, and 3.83 kilotons – in the first half year of 2023.///nCa, 18 July 2023.

 

#Kazakhstan, #Turkmenistan, #Mangistau_region, #border_post_Temir-baba, #transport,#logistics

Related posts:

  1. Kazakhstan upgrades the highway to the border with Turkmenistan
  2. Kazakhstan launches e-queues for cargo carriers on the border with China, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan
  3. Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan to build grain terminal on Turkmen-Afghan border
  4. Turkmenistan digitalizes the customs sphere
  5. Upper House of the Kazakhstan’s Parliament ratified Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan Agreement on the border regime
  6. Over 700,000 tons of cargo crossed Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan in H1 2021
  7. Senate of Kazakhstan discusses the Agreement on the delimitation of the Kazakh-Turkmen border
  8. Kazakhstan improves connectivity between the Caspian port and the transit corridor leading to Turkmenistan
  9. Turkmenistan starts building second section of Ashgabat-Turkmenabat highway
  10. Lower House of the Parliament of Kazakhstan ratified the Agreement on the regime of the Kazakh-Turkmen state border
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan