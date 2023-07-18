Kazakhstan is improving the highway to Turkmenistan

Kazakhstan plans to improve a two-kilometer stretch of road in the Mangystau region leading to the border with Turkmenistan. Pedestrian paths with the resting places will be laid on these sites, Kazinform reports with reference to the press service of the administration of the Karakiyansky district of the Mangystau region.

In addition, according to the information, the road from the Kenderli resort to the Temir Baba border post is 108 km, of which 48 km-long segment needs reconstruction.

Based on the statements of owners of heavy-duty vehicles and passengers, Kazakhstan’s national highways operator “KazAvtoZhol” will carry out maintenance and repair works.

Also, a new post building is being built in the Karakiyansky district at the Temir-Baba checkpoint by order of the Ministry of Finance of Kazakhstan.

The project cost is 6 billion tenge. The deadline for completion of construction works is July 2024.

“Two wells will be dug at the border post and a desalination plant will be installed. The wells have a capacity of up to 100 cubic meters of water per day. Currently, water is supplied from one well, which is used in the technical direction,” the press service of the administration of the Karakiyansky district reports.

Over 1,64 kilotons of vegetables were transported through the Temir-Baba customs post in 2022, and 3.83 kilotons – in the first half year of 2023.///nCa, 18 July 2023.

#Kazakhstan, #Turkmenistan, #Mangistau_region, #border_post_Temir-baba, #transport,#logistics