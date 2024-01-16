Turkmenistan starts construction of final stage of Ashgabat-Turkmenabat high-speed highway

Turkmenistan has launched the final third stage of the construction of the Ashgabat-Turkmenabat high-speed highway, which will connect the capital with the eastern part of the country, the International Broadcasting Center of Turkmenistan reports.

The length of the current segment of the autobahn along the Mary – Turkmenabat route is 288 km.

Currently, work is underway on the flooring of the soil, the use of geotextile coating and gravel-sand mortar.

Taking into account engineering requirements, the stone coating has a thickness of up to 30 centimeters, asphalt – up to 10 centimeters. The total thickness of the stone and gravel coating reaches a meter.

In addition, the construction of the second stage of the Tejen-Mary autobahn is being completed.

The Ashgabat – Turkmenabat highway with a length of 600 km is being built by Turkmen Autobahn CJSC, and private enterprises are subcontractors.

The total cost of the project is US $ 2.5 billion. The first segment of the Ashgabat-Tejen road was put into operation in October 2021.

The autobahn, consisting of six lanes, is equipped with a special traffic management system with real-time video surveillance for effective road supervision.

The fare on the autobahn varies from 0.35 to 0.45 manats per kilometer, depending on the type of transport.

The highway opens up new prospects for transport links with neighboring countries located along the Great Silk Road. The route will also provide the direct access to Turkmenbashi seaport, and onward to to the Caucasus, Europe and the Gulf countries, the source notes. ///nCa, 16 January 2024

Here are some screenshots from THP footage showing the progress of construction on the autobahn: