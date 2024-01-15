Arkadag Berdimuhamedov made a working trip to Mary province

During a two-day working visit to Mary province on January 11-12, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, Chairman of the Khalk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan and Honorary Elder, visited various sites including a mosque in Mary, a military aerodrome, and the construction of an autobahn. He also drove an SUV through the Karakam desert and interacted with a local shepherd.

Here are the main events that took place during the trip:

Visit to the Gurbanguly Hajy Mosque in Mary

At the Gyrbanguly Hajy Mosque, which is located in the center of Mary, Arkadag Berdimuhamedov talked with the imam and religious figures.

During the visit, verses were read and prayers were offered at the mosque.

During the conversation, Arkadag turned to religious figures with a proposal to discuss with the elders the holding of sadaka Ramazan month on one of the Fridays of Ramzan month in memory of his parents – mother Ogulabat eje and father – Myalikguly aga.

Visit to a military airfield

Arkadag Berdimuhamedov’s next stop was the military airfield, where he met with officers and inspected the imposing array of aircraft and helicopters. He inquired about the technical specs of the machines, the well-being of the pilots.

During the meeting, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov stressed the need to successfully solve the tasks arising from the defensive Military Doctrine of Turkmenistan, which is committed to a neutral, friendly and good-neighborly policy.

In this regard, improving the material and technical base of the Armed Forces, especially careful attitude to military equipment, compliance with established standards of runways for military aircraft are important tasks of our time, he said.

In this context, it is necessary to keep in the center of constant attention the issues of improving the professional level, theoretical, socio-political and physical training of personnel, organizing the activities of military and law enforcement agencies in accordance with the requirements of the time, Arkadag noted.

Visit to the shepherd’s parking lot

Flying over the vast expanse of the Karakum Desert in a helicopter, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov descended towards the pastures of the “Maldar” livestock farm in Murgab district.

Arkadag met with M.Ataev, a tenant shepherd, his son, and grandson. The veteran shepherd, with 25 years of experience guiding his flock of 550 sheep through the seasons, shared insights into his work.

Ataev proudly spoke of his consistent good harvests and healthy offspring. Arkadag emphasized the government’s ongoing support for agriculture.

Then, M.Ataev’s grandson recited a poem by the National Leader, “The Faunt of Wisdom of Magtymguly Fragi”.

On behalf of President Serdar Berdimuhamedov, Arkadag presented the shepherd’s family with special gifts to commemorate the visit. And finally, they all gathered for a picture.

Arkadag inspected the progress of the construction of the Tejen-Mary highway

Arkadag visited the site of the completed Tejen–Mary section of the Ashgabat–Turkmenabat high-speed highway.

The national Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov talked with road workers working there and asked about their working conditions.

As S.Evshanov, a road engineer, said during the conversation, the construction of the Tejen-Mary road section is currently being completed, at the same time, the construction of the Mary–Turkmenabat road has started.

During the conversation, it was noted that in road construction, a special emphasis is placed on the efficiency and power of advanced equipment, the smooth operation of which is an important condition.

Noting that the highway of the future is being laid here, Arkadag said that road builders are making a worthy contribution to the restoration of the Great Silk Road in the modern format, and that this road will serve all mankind in the future.

The construction of a highway of historical importance in our country is carried out by entrepreneurs, which indicates the great trust shown in Turkmenistan to representatives of private business. These are unlimited opportunities for entrepreneurs, Berdimuhamedov said.

Arkadag took a commemorative photo with the road workers, presenting them with gifts from President Serdar Berdimuhamedov. ///nCa, 15 January 2024 (based on the TDH report, Photo credit – TDH)