During an expanded Cabinet of ministers’ meeting on Friday, 9 Feb 2024, the President of Turkmenistan approved the Program of socio-economic development and investments for 2024.

The Program outlines the expected macroeconomic indicators this year, production plans for all sectors.

In accordance with the document, it is planned to:

maintain GDP growth at 6.3%;

steadily develop sectors of the national economy and regions;

reach full capacity of production facilities;

create about 3,000 jobs through the construction of new enterprises;

increase the volume of foreign trade turnover to US $ 20.7 billion;

develop small and medium-sized enterprises, increase the share of the private sector in the GDP structure (except the fuel and energy complex) to 71.4%.

In 2024, investments worth 38.5 billion manats will be allocated to the economy at the expense of all sources of financing.

It is planned to commission residential buildings with an area of 430,000 square meters, educational institutions for 5,360 places, pre-school institutions for 1,200 places.

This year, the following facilities will open:

– Ashgabat: water treatment plant with a capacity of 150,000 cubic meters of drinking water, the Dokmaçylar cultural center, a new monument to Magtymguly Fragi and a cultural and park complex, 13 modern houses in the residential area Parakhat-7, an International treatment and Rehabilitation center and an International Scientific and Clinical Center of Physiology;

– Akhal province: the 2nd stage of the cement plant in the Baherden district, the modern villages in the Ak Bugdai and Kaahkha districts;

– Balkan province: road bridge over the Garabogazgol Bay, an international airport complex in the village of Jebel;

– Lebap province: the 2nd stage of the cement plant in the Koytendag district;

– Mary: new administrative building of the Sanitary and Epidemiological Service in the city of Mary.

– Tejen–Mary section of the Ashgabat–Turkmenabat high-speed highway. ///nCa, 12 February 2024