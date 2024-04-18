News Central Asia (nCa)

New Residents Move into Mary’s Modern Cottages

A ceremony celebrating the completion of the first stage of a new cottage complex in Mary was held on 17 April 2024. The complex is located along the Mary-Ashgabat highway.

This first phase marks the inauguration of the first 59 two-story cottages, with a total of 200 planned for the entire project.

Turkmen private company “Ojar Aziýa” is the driving force behind the construction of this new residential area.

Each residence boasts spacious rooms, a basement for additional storage, and a convenient built-in garage. Modern conveniences are ensured with the installation of external engineering systems for water, gas, electricity, and telecommunications.

The design of the cottages takes in account the importance of Turkmen customs and traditions. Each home offers space for hosting festive family gatherings, welcoming guests, and celebrating special occasions like weddings and sadaka (ritual meal) ceremonies./// nCa, 18 April 2024 [photo credit – TDH]

 

 

