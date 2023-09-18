Trade complex: new successes, innovative technologies and modern services

Batyr Atdayev, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan

The trade complex, which occupies one of the main positions in the domestic and foreign economic policy of Turkmenistan, has become one of the rapidly developing areas of the national economy.

Today, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov worthily continues the initiatives of the Hero-Arkadag on the comprehensive development of the trade system of Turkmenistan, which is a priority direction of the socio-economic policy of the state aimed at the prosperity of the people.

The expansion of trade and economic ties with the countries of the world, increasing the production of import-substituting products, strengthening the country’s food security, improving trade services, meeting the needs of the population in consumer goods are the main tasks of the trade complex.

Thanks to the support of President Serdar Berdimuhamedov, the Ministry of Trade and Foreign Economic Relations of Turkmenistan, in cooperation with domestic producers, and, if necessary, with foreign ones, conducts daily work in order to meet the demand of the population for essential products and create an abundance of goods. The constantly growing trade turnover in the domestic market of the country indicates an improvement in the welfare and standard of living of the people.

Today, modern digital technologies aimed at managing retail and wholesale trade and improving customer service are being widely introduced into the national trading system.

The programs adopted during the years of independence, focus on the tasks of expanding the country’s trade opportunities and increasing its export potential. In this regard, the development of trade relations is among the priority vectors of our state’s foreign policy, while special importance is attached to cooperation with the World Trade Organization.

Turkmenistan’s participation in the World Trade Organization as an observer plays an important role in creating favorable conditions for the modernization of the national economy as a first step towards membership in this organization.

Turkmenistan’s accession to the WTO covers the country’s long-term interests in the implementation of large-scale socio-economic programs and projects aimed at improving the system of trade and services.

Membership in WTO will open up new prospects for Turkmenistan and create great opportunities for increasing competitiveness in world markets, which will contribute to the diversification and development of the domestic trading system.

Another milestone in this sphere is the launch of the Portal of Trade Information of Turkmenistan in April this year during the Exhibition of achievements of the trade complex of Turkmenistan. The portal was launched by the International Trade Center with the support of the UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) and in cooperation with the Ministry of Trade and Foreign Economic Relations of Turkmenistan. The Portal facilitates digital access to cross–border trade operations for five Central Asian countries – Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

As a result of successfully implemented programs, the system of trade and services is being diversified, fundamental reforms are being implemented, and innovations are being widely introduced in all sectors. The trade sector is also being reformed in accordance with modern requirements, with huge investments being directed to its development.

This is clearly evidenced by the construction and commissioning of a number of retail facilities within the first stage of the development of Arkadag city, such as the shopping complex built by order of the Ministry of Trade and Foreign Economic Relations of Turkmenistan.

In the period of the Revival of the New Epoch of the Powerful State, thanks to the enormous efforts of President Serdar Berdimuhamedov, large-scale reforms are also carried out in the textile industry. As a result of work under way in this area to create innovative and technological production, the manufacture of competitive textile products based on local raw materials is increasing. Textile industry enterprises, in particular cotton spinning, weaving, and tanning plants, make a significant contribution to development of the country’s national economic complex. The increase in core production capacity is aimed at both increasing production and improving the quality of domestic goods, expanding their range, strengthening the position of our environmentally friendly, competitive products not only in the domestic but also in the foreign market.

During the years of independence, a lot of work has been done and encouraging results have been achieved in the industry. Today, products of the brands such as “Gala”, “Ýeňiş”, “ADT”, “Goza”, “Wada”, “Nusaý”, “Bedew”, “Bürgüt”, “Arwana”, “Miras”, “Şypaly”, “Şapak”, “Eýjejik”, “Akpamyk”, “Merw”, “Jeýtun” and “Mäne” are in great demand among domestic and foreign buyers.

The State Commodities and Raw Materials Exchange of Turkmenistan (SCRMET) plays an important role in the development of the country’s foreign trade turnover by regulating export-import operations. To improve its performance in accordance with the requirements of the time, the SCRMET is working to strengthen its material and technical resources, introduce electronic technologies, expand the types of services provided, and ensure their accessibility.

The SCRMET’s strategic mission is to increase and accelerate trade turnover, grow the country’s export capabilities, and provide the domestic market with consumer, industrial, and technical goods, products, and equipment for upgrading various sectors of the economy. Goods produced in Turkmenistan are exported through exchange trading to dozens of countries around the world.

Thanks to the respect of our Hero-Arkadag and the President of Turkmenistan for the national heritage, the art of Turkmen carpet weaving has achieved great success. Turkmen carpets are famous all over the world for their unsurpassed beauty and high quality.

The State Association “Türkmenhaly” is the main organization responsible for the production of Turkmen carpets and handmade carpet products, as well as the restoration of ancient carpet weaving traditions and early carpet patterns. Its artistic carpet weaving factories in all provinces produce not only traditional types of Turkmen carpets, but also canvases with various patterns, shapes, and textures, and gift products. This meets the demands of both the domestic and foreign markets, and, more importantly, increases the popularity of Turkmen carpets in the world, which are a wonderful heritage of the art culture of our people.

The inclusion of this wonderful art in the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity is a striking illustration of world community’s recognition of our beautiful carpets, created by the skillful hands of Turkmen women, as art masterpieces.

Development of the private sector during the years of independence deserves special mention.

Supporting entrepreneurial initiative and encouraging business are important conditions for the dynamic development of a market economy, and they have contributed to the success of the private sector in Turkmenistan. Particular emphasis in the development of the trade complex through diversification of the business system has been placed on the production of import-substituting and export-oriented goods.

To support small and medium-sized businesses, the government has created modern legal frameworks, including the Laws of Turkmenistan “On state support of small and medium-sized businesses” and “On the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan.” The government has also adopted the “State Program to Support Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises in Turkmenistan for 2018–2024,” which is currently being successfully implemented.

Taking into account the changing regional and global situation, the head of state constantly emphasizes the importance of systematically analyzing the world market in order to shape a flexible export policy of Turkmenistan. At the same time, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov specifies that the development of entrepreneurship is the path to increasing the competitiveness and efficiency of the national economy.

Significant progress has been made in the field of public-private partnerships (PPPs). This has expanded the scope of activity and powers of Turkmen entrepreneurs, facilitating their participation in large investment and government projects. Under the Law of Turkmenistan on PPPs, cooperation between state-owned enterprises and representatives of small and medium-sized businesses in this area is growing rapidly.

Turkmen entrepreneurs are carrying out promising projects in the trade complex, in new sectors of the economy, including the development of the country’s mineral and raw material resources, development of the digital economy and the electronics industry.

In the current historical period, a set of measures is taken in as part of the “Program for the Development of Foreign Economic Activity of Turkmenistan for 2020–2025” to determine priority areas for expanding trade and economic relations, and ways to implement thereof and promote the development of cooperation with foreign partners.

The Chamber of Commerce and Industry carries out program activities to strengthen the potential of the country’s trading system, maintain close cooperation with foreign business people, and achieve concrete results in attracting investment.

Turkmenistan is a member of the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE), headquartered in Paris. The country maintains fruitful cooperation with the BIE and successfully participates in World EXPO Exhibitions.

Turkmenistan is currently preparing to participate in the World Exhibition EXPO 2023 in Doha (Qatar) and the EXPO 2025 in Osaka (Japan). This is a great opportunity to promote the country’s achievements to the world.

Thanks to the conditions created in independent, permanently neutral Turkmenistan under the leadership of Arkadag Serdar, the Trade Complex of Turkmenistan is constantly improving along with all sectors of the national economy. Over the 32-year history of its glorious independence, the Trade Complex has followed the path of development towards great goals and will continue to make a significant contribution to the prosperity of the country. ///Originally published by “Neutral Turkmenistan” newspaper, 16 Sep 2023

