Turkmenistan Launches New Energy and Social Infrastructure Projects in the West

On Friday, 3 November 2023, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov led the groundbreaking ceremony for a new power plant and social infrastructure in Balkan province, western region of Turkmenistan.

The President also participated in the commissioning of a high-voltage overhead power transmission line along the Mary-Akhal route and two gas turbine installations at the Turkmenbashi complex of oil refineries.

The event were attended by the speaker of the parliament, Cabinet of Ministers, heads of ministries and departments, the administration of the Balkan province, heads and representatives of diplomatic missions accredited in Turkmenistan, heads of higher educational institutions, public organizations, mass media, as well as honorary elders, representatives of the public.

Combined cycle power plant

A combined-cycle power plant with a capacity of 1,574 MW will be built in the Turkmenbashi district.

The Turkish company ‘Çalik Enerji Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş.’ acts as a general contractor of the project.

As the head of state noted at the ceremony, the electric power industry is one of the main segments of the national economy. Today there are 12 power plants with a total capacity of 7000 MW in the country. During the years of independence, in the period 2013-2021, eight of them were commissioned. In addition, thousands of kilometers of overhead power lines of various voltages, reconstructed and new distribution systems have been put into operation.

The new combined cycle power plant will have 4 gas and 2 steam turbines. Their total capacity will be 1,574 MW.

Combined cycle power plants are a new type of electricity generation that is more efficient than traditional power plants. They work by generating additional electricity from the hot exhaust gases of gas turbines in a steam turbine.

The introduction of combined cycle technology is important for Turkmenistan because it allows for more efficient use of natural gas and reduces waste. The new power plant in the Balkan province will employ 150 specialists and will be the second most powerful power plant in the country.

The plant will provide reliable energy to consumers in the rapidly developing Balkan province. Excess electricity will be delivered to the national power grid and exported to neighboring countries.

Mary – Akhal high-voltage power line

The high-voltage overhead transmission line along the Mary-Akhal route is part of the ring power system being created in the country.

The total length of the Mary – Akhal power line is 357 km, 1,237 poles have been installed along the power line route.

The first stage in the implementation of the ring power system is a high-voltage overhead power transmission line along the Akhal–Balkan route launched in 2021.

The construction of a high-voltage overhead transmission line along the Balkan-Dashoguz route is scheduled to be completed in 2024. Once the Balkan-Dashoguz and Mary-Akhal lines are operational, they will form a ring energy network that will improve the quality of power supply to domestic consumers and create favorable conditions for electricity exports.

The creation of a single energy ring in Turkmenistan will combine the power systems of the provinces and Ashgabat into a single network, making the country’s energy system more reliable and resilient to disruptions. A single network will also allow for more efficient distribution of electricity across the country’s regions.

Launch of gas turbine units with a capacity of 70 MW at the Turkmenbashi Refinery Complex

The construction of two new gas turbine power units and the reconstruction of the existing power plant at the Turkmenbashi complex of oil refineries started in September 2020.

The project was carried out by the Turkish company Çalik Enerji. The generators and turbines installed there are manufactured by the American company General Electric.

The total design capacity of two MS6001B (General Electric) gas turbine units is 70 MW.

Their commissioning makes it possible to increase the production performance of Turkmenbashi Complex.

Along with the full satisfaction of the needs of the Turkmenbashi complex of oil refineries in electricity, this also creates an opportunity to supply its surplus to the unified energy system of the country.

Certificate awarding ceremony

The project “Construction of new gas turbines and reconstruction of the power plant at Turkmenbashi complex of oil refineries” was awarded the following certificates:

Quality Certificate of the Fraunhofer Institute of Energy Economics and Energy Systems Technology (Germany). It was presented by the advisor of the Institute, Professor Dr. Harald Apel.

Certificate for the best engineering project from the Federal Chamber of Architects of Germany. It was presented by Bernd Reinhold Rosin, professor of the State University of Duisburg Essen, Adviser to the Federal Chamber of Architects of Germany.

Certificate for an environmentally friendly and sustainable project from the Otto von Guericke University of Magdeburg (Germany). It was presented by Yuri Shikov, Senior Adviser on Renewable Energy and Sustainable Energy Projects.

Residential complex in the village of Guvlymayak

In the village of Guvlymayak, it is planned to build 4-storey houses designed for 472 households, as well as a secondary school for 320 places, a kindergarten for 120 places and a shopping and entertainment center.

Specialists of the State Concern “Turkmen Chemicals” who work at local enterprises live in the villages.

The project will be carried out by the Turkmen construction company “Dürli-öaz”.

The Day of Workers of the Construction and Industrial Complex has been established in Turkmenistan

Every year, on 3 November, Turkmenistan will celebrate the Day of Workers of the Construction and Industrial Complex. The corresponding proposal was presented by Deputy Prime Minister B.Annamammedov and approved by President Serdar Berdimuhamedov during the ceremony. ///nCa, 4 November 2023 [Photo credit – TDH, screenshots from Turkmen TV]

