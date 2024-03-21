Turkmenistan Fosters Cooperation with World Customs Organization

On 19 March 2024, Turkmenistan’s Foreign Minister, Rashid Meredov, met with World Customs Organization (WCO) Secretary General Jan Saunders.

Meredov emphasized Turkmenistan’s recent efforts to integrate with international customs systems, including joining key WCO conventions. The discussions focused on further strengthening cooperation in customs affairs and participation of Turkmenistan’s State Customs Service in WCO training programs.

A significant point of the meeting was the possibility of establishing a regional WCO training center under Turkmenistan’s Customs Service.

Saunders commended Turkmenistan’s initiatives in customs regulations and expressed the WCO’s support for the country’s customs system development. ///nCa, 21 March 2024