UNDP hands over Mobile PCR lab to Health Care Ministry of Turkmenistan

UNDP has handed over a modern Mobile PCR laboratory to the Ministry of Health and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan within the project “COVID-19 response in Turkmenistan”, funded by the World Bank.

The mobile laboratory is intended for rapid response and infection control teams of the Sanitary and Epidemiological Service (SES) of the MoHMI.

The delivered mobile diagnostic complex will expand the country’s diagnostic capacity, and will provide an opportunity for a rapid response to the outbreak of new infections, identifying new, suspicious and potentially dangerous infections cases at remote areas, with the limited access to the stationary laboratories.

The delivered mobile PCR laboratory meets the requirements of biosafety class 3 (BSL-ll), and is a unique diagnostic complex, especially designed for autonomous operation in remote areas of Turkmenistan.

The complex is equipped with advanced laboratory equipment for molecular PCR diagnostics, autonomous engineering and supportive systems, a separate ventilation system, HEPA air-filters, water tanks for clean and dirty water, etc. which ensure the safe work conditions for laboratory specialists, and the environment.

The official handover ceremony was conducted in participation of Ms. Ivana Živković, UN ASG and UNDP Regional Director for Europe and the CIS. /// nCa, 31 January 2024 (photo credit – UNDP Turkmenistan)

 

 

