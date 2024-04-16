Turkmenistan: BOMCA 10 held a workshop on EU approaches and used IT tools for inland controls, facilitating detection of cross-border crime and illegal stay of foreigners

From April 15 to 16, the EU-funded Border Management Programme in Central Asia (BOMCA 10), in partnership with the Law Enforcement in Central Asia Project (LEICA), held a national workshop in Ashgabat for officers from analytical units responsible for risk analysis and crime identification.

This programme activity aims to familiarise participants with EU approach to risk analysis, experiences in the development of risk profiles and risk indicators for further planning and execution of control measures.

Experts from the State Border Guard Service and Customs Criminal Service of Lithuania and EU – funded programme LEICA presented IT tools used for information analysis used by law enforcement authorities, and models of cooperation between officers performing inland controls and investigators of cross-border crimes.

As a result of the workshop, experts will develop recommendations for strengthening of the analytical, detection and investigation capabilities of law enforcement agencies in Turkmenistan. ///nCa, 16 April 2024 (in cooperation with BOMCA)