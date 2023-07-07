News Central Asia (nCa)

BOMCA keeps building capacity in the area of document security of Turkmen migration and border management personnel

From 5 to 7 July 2023, the EU-funded Border Management Programme in Central Asia (BOMCA 10) in partnership with the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) held the second national training of trainers (ToT, basic level) on document security for the officers and teaching staff of the State Migration Service and the State Frontier Service of Turkmenistan.

This programme activity is aimed at developing basic and advanced training programmes and to provide a set of materials for further training of field staff.

The expertise during the workshop was delivered by national experts from the State Migration Service of Turkmenistan, who successfully completed “National Training-of-Trainer course on travel document security (basic level)” organized by BOMCA 10.

In the framework of the ToT, experts provided basic training curricula developed on the basis of the European Union’s best practices and a set of materials for further training of peers on the ground.

It is worth noting that this ToT is implemented under the framework of Component 1, “Institutional Development of Border Control Agencies”. ///BOMCA, 7 July 2023

 

 

#BOMCA, #EU, #Turkmenistan, #border_management

