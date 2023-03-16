BOMCA advanced the skills of Central Asian training institutions, border guard, migration and law enforcement agencies on document security

On March 15, 2023, in Termez, the Border Management Programme in Central Asia (BOMCA 10) held a regional online workshop for teaching staff of the border guard, migration and law enforcement agencies, as well as for the training institutions from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

To share the best practices from the region and from the EU, the representative of the Training Centre of the Border Guard Forces of the State Security Service of the Republic of Uzbekistan took the lead in the interactive workshop by presenting the specifics of modern training forms and methods in the area of document security.

Organised in the framework of Component 1 on Institutional Development of Border Control Agencies, the workshop enhanced Central Asian institutional capacities in applying innovative methodological tools and cutting edge knowledge in training process. ///BOMCA, 15 March 2023