EU-funded Programme contributes to strengthening capacities to investigate cross-border crimes in Turkmenistan

From 17 to 19 April, the EU-funded Border Management Programme in Central Asia (BOMCA 10) held a workshop in Ashgabat for investigators and crime intelligence officers specialised in investigations of cross-border crimes such as trafficking and smuggling of drugs.

This activity enhanced the capacity and capabilities of law enforcement personnel of Turkmenistan in tackling drug smuggling and drug precursors.

During the workshop, the expert team from the Drug Control Division of the Customs Criminal Service and the Precursors Control and Risk Assessment Division of the Drug, Tobacco and Alcohol Control Department under the Government of Lithuania, introduced the EU good practices for drug control measures and investigation of organised cross-border crimes, related to smuggling of drugs and drug precursors.

The workshop covered the main tendencies in drug trafficking, legislative models for drugs and precursors control, various tools and special investigative techniques, as well as case studies related to drug smuggling and the diversion of legal substances for the illegal production of drugs. As a result of the workshop, standard operating procedures on the investigation of drug smuggling and drug precursors will be developed.   ///BOMCA, 19 April 2023

 

 

