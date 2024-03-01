In Turkmenistan BOMCA 10 raises awareness of profiling of potential traffickers of human beings and migrant smugglers

News Central Asia (nCa)

From February 29 to March 1, the EU-funded Border Management Programme in Central Asia (BOMCA 10), in a partnership with the Law Enforcement in Central Asia Project (LEICA), holds a national workshop in Ashgabat for first line officers dealing with the profiling of potential traffickers of human beings and of smugglers.

Experts from the State Border Guard Service of Lithuania and LEICA present the relevant risk indicators, introduce risk profiles and analytical products linked to the identification and detection of potential traffickers of human beings. In addition, participants will be introduced to EU practices on the use of IT tools in profiling.
It is planned that experts will develop a practical booklet with basic risk profiles and risk indicators for further use in creating risk analysis profiles and for performing border checks. ///BOMCA, 29 February 2024

 

 

 

