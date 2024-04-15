Turkmenistan has discovered a unique kariz at the ancient settlement of Paryzdepe

News Central Asia (nCa)

The DPM of Turkmenistan for culture and media, Ms. Mammedova reported during a cabinet meeting on 12 April 2024 that a unique kariz has been discovered at the site of the ancient settlement of Paryzdepe in the Geoktepe district.

Kariz (aqueduct) is a system of underground storage and channels of water to prevent evaporation and avoid the introduction of impurities in water.

The discovery was made during a recent excavation. The newly unearthed kariz was used to supply the irrigation water to the Karizek city near Paryzdeepe.

The continjous excavation work at Paryzdepe is slowly unfolding its secrets though much is still subject to interpretation.

Last year we gave some information about Paryzdepe in our report on the historical and cultural sites of Turkmenistan.

The more we learn, the more we are surprised at the ingenuity of the prople who lived in these lands. /// nCa, 15 April 2024 [photo credit – Centralasia.news]

 

