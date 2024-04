Turkmenistan will continue the exploration of the ancient archeological sites, some of them jointly with the foreign experts.

DPM for culture, Ms. Mammedova reported during a cabinet meeting on 12 April 2024 that several joint expeditions are planned:

Gonur monment – Turkmen-Russian expedition

Togolok 1 monument – Turkmen-Italian expedition

Old Nisa Fortress – Turkmen-Russian-Italian expedition

Dandankhan Fortress – Turkmen-American expedition /// nCa, 15 April 2024