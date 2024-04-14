In Turkmenistan the EU-funded Border Management Programme continues enhancing of phyto-sanitary and veterinary services through the digitalisation of processes

News Central Asia (nCa)

On April 12 the EU-funded Border Management Programme in Central Asia (BOMCA 10) officially handed over IT equipment to the State Veterinary Service and the State Service on Plant Quarantine of the Ministry of Agriculture of Turkmenistan, accounting for a total value of 57 068.82 EUR.

Beneficiary agencies received 60 computers and LCD monitors, 7 projectors with portable screens, 6 Wi-Fi routers and 20 wireless USB adapters. These assets are necessary to enhance current electronic document flow system. The received IT equipment will be distributed among all BCP’s at Turkmenistan borders as well as regional departments.

These assets were purchased in the framework of BOMCA 10 Component 3, “Facilitation of Trade” and specifically aimed at enhancing of effectiveness of beneficiary administrations through the transformation towards effective e-administration/digitalisation of processes. /// nCa, 14 April 2024 (in cooperation with BOMCA, 12 April 2024)

