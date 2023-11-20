Further strategic actions within the EU funded border management programme in Central Asia discussed in Tashkent

Funded by the European Union Border Management Programme in Central Asia (BOMCA 10) held the third Regional Steering Group (RSG) meeting. This event serves as a steering instrument of the programme, which defines and monitors the strategic direction of the programme implementation. RSG held in Tashkent on November 14 and gathered donor, an implementing consortium and regional counterparts directly involved in the project’s implementation.

H.E. Charlotte Adriaen, Ambassador of the European Union to Uzbekistan noted that the role of the Steering Group at the regional level is crucial and carries significant responsibility.

“The EU is interested in BOMCA’s success because we do have an experience in border management. We are happy that we have an opportunity to share EU member states experience in this area with Central Asia. The 10th phase not only contributes to cross-border cooperation, but also improves living conditions for people in border areas of Central Asia. Also, Integrated Border Management (IBM) is not only about borders and trade, but also about people. IBM is for people, by people and with people. BOMCA is about cooperation in and within the region, but also with the European Union.”, – underlines H.E. Charlotte Adriaen.

Mr. Oybek Shakhavdinov, Head of Department for Cooperation with European countries and EU Institutions of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan emphasised that during the 20 years of its implementation BOMCA programme has shown positive results in border management in Central Asian countries. He also underlined that BOMCA aims were very much in line with a regional agenda in border management area.

“BOMCA has evolved a lot over the twenty years since its original inception. Many things have changed and the Programme has been adapted to continue developing institutional capacities of the Border Agencies and enhancing their ability to embrace reforms and cross-border cooperation. I think today’s meeting is a good example of an effective institutional partnership between BOMCA Programme and the governments of Central Asian states. I would like to note that RSG will contibute to an open and transparent dialogue and exchange of information between representatives of government departments of Central Asian countries and the donors of the BOMCA Programme, as well as conducting a comprehensive assessment of the results achieved and providing strategic guidance on the main project activities at the regional level”, – said Mr Shakhavdinov.

It is worth noting that since April 2021, BOMCA 10 has implemented 218 capacity building activities in the region across all four thematic areas – institutional development of border control agencies, improvement of detection capacities, facilitation of trade, and improvement of cross-border cooperation. BOMCA is in the mid of its implementation period, when a number of results have already become tangible, while others remain to manifest in the next one and a half years.///BOMCA, 17 Nov 2023

#BOMCA, #Central_Asia