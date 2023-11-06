EU-funded programme keeps improving the educational and training processes of border and customs services in Central Asian region

From October 31 to November 2, the EU-funded Border Management Programme in Central Asia (BOMCA 10) organised a Regional consortium workshop for the heads of customs and border guard services’ training institutions from Central Asian countries in Ashgabat.

This activity provided a platform to training institutions for enhancing cooperation and exchange of information on educational activities, and also on innovations and changes to the training processes of border and customs services in the region.

The workshop also provided best practices in the educational process, including facilitation of the exchange of trainers. The annual cooperation plan was prepared with specific topics and educational formats, including e-learning, on-site learning and study visits. ///BOMCA, 3 Nov 2023

