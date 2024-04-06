Interior Ministry of Turkmenistan received video conference equipment to conduct online meetings and training sessions on effective border management

News Central Asia (nCa)

On April 4, the EU-Funded BOMCA 10 Programme handed over 3 sets of video conference equipment to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Turkmenistan, accounting for a total value of 7, 927.29 EUR.

The video conference equipment includes a conference camera, microphones and speakers, a laptop and TV that provide the latest technical solutions to conduct online working meetings, including the operational meetings of investigation teams, to hold distance training courses and seminars, conferences on public security matters, in particular on preventing and countering transnational organized crime, drug trafficking, human trafficking and other types of crimes at the border and within the country.

These assets were purchased in the framework of BOMCA 10 Component 2, “Improvement of Detection Capacities” and specifically aimed at increasing law enforcement investigation capacities on cross-border crimes. ///BOMCA, 5 Apr 2024

 

 

