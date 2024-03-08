EU-funded programme strengthened capacity of the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan in application of different transit regimes

News Central Asia (nCa)

From March 5 to 7, the EU-funded Border Management Programme in Central Asia (BOMCA 10) in cooperation with USAID Trade Central Asia Activity, held a workshop in Ashgabat for the representatives of State Customs Service of Turkmenistan on different transit systems, their requirements and application.

The activity intended to present and discuss application of different transit regimes (TIR and national transit), different types of guarantees in European Union transit countries, commonalities, and differences. In addition, the workshop was followed by interactive discussions to develop recommendations for further improvement and balancing the interests of economic operators with proper customs control.

Experts from the State Revenue Service of Latvia and USAID provided support to increase the capacity of the national counterparts in addressing challenges in the application of different transit regimes and increasing the efficiency of their transit regime.

The participants also looked into EU good practices and elements that could add specific value to the national customs processes. ///BOMCA, 7 Mar 2024

