News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » Going Green in high gear – All new or reconstructed buildings in Tajikistan must have solar energy systems

Going Green in high gear – All new or reconstructed buildings in Tajikistan must have solar energy systems

By

Tajikistan has passed a law, making it mandatory for all the buildings, whether new or reconstructed, to have solar energy systems.

The Tajik news service Asia Plus informs that in addition to the regular electrical grid, all the buildings should be equipped with solar panels with the ability to store energy at night.

Various types of buildings fall under this order: educational, medical, cultural, tourist, administrative, public, sports complexes, residential buildings, industrial enterprises, shopping and service centers, catering outlets and even amusement parks, roads and streets.

The government authorities will ensure compliance with this order. Simultaneously, the government will also monitor and regulate the prices of the materials and equipment for the solar energy systems.

This is a huge step forward under the Green Economy development strategy and the construction industry development strategy until 2030. /// nCa, 9 April 2024

 

 

Related posts:

  1. Turkmenistan continues to undertake efforts on development of green energy
  2. UNICEF connects a primary health care facility to solar energy in Turkmenistan
  3. Tajikistan prepares to spend USD 2 billion on ‘Green Economy’
  4. State visit of the President of Tajikistan to China – transport, energy and industrial projects on the agenda of high-level talks
  5. Central Asia Goes Solar
  6. Tajikistan hosted inaugural meeting of the High–level Working Group on the Multimodal corridor “Tajikistan–Uzbekistan– Turkmenistan-Iran-Türkiye” – China joined the event
  7. Green Hydrogen Energy
  8. The EU prioritizes the green energy development and efficient use of water and energy resources in Central Asia
  9. China To Accelerate Tajikistan Investments To Speed Up Turkmenistan-Uzbekistan-Tajikistan-Kyrgyzstan-China Gas Pipeline
  10. 230 MW Garadagh Solar Power Plant – Azerbaijan Launches Largest Solar Power Plant in Caspian Region and CIS
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan