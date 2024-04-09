Going Green in high gear – All new or reconstructed buildings in Tajikistan must have solar energy systems

Tajikistan has passed a law, making it mandatory for all the buildings, whether new or reconstructed, to have solar energy systems.

The Tajik news service Asia Plus informs that in addition to the regular electrical grid, all the buildings should be equipped with solar panels with the ability to store energy at night.

Various types of buildings fall under this order: educational, medical, cultural, tourist, administrative, public, sports complexes, residential buildings, industrial enterprises, shopping and service centers, catering outlets and even amusement parks, roads and streets.

The government authorities will ensure compliance with this order. Simultaneously, the government will also monitor and regulate the prices of the materials and equipment for the solar energy systems.

This is a huge step forward under the Green Economy development strategy and the construction industry development strategy until 2030. /// nCa, 9 April 2024