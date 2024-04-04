UNDP Project Strengthens Laboratory Services in provinces of Turkmenistan

Within the framework of a project funded by the Government of Turkmenistan and implemented by UNDP, the installation of modern laboratory equipment in 14 clinical laboratories in all districts of the Balkan province and 16 clinical laboratories in all districts of the Dashoguz province has been successfully completed.

Training sessions for specialists have also been conducted.

These laboratories are provided with the necessary supplies and reagents for a wide range of tests, including general and biochemical blood analysis, coagulation, urine analysis, microscopy and other types of examinations.

This UNDP project plays a crucial role in strengthening the capacity of medical institutions in Turkmenistan to deliver high-quality healthcare services to the local population.

In early March, 11 laboratories in Turkmenabad and 16 in all of Lebap’s districts were equipped with modern equipment.///nCa, 4 April 2024